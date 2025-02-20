Sign up
170 / 365
Together we light the world
Challenge Week 8 -Sun or the Moon
For what it's worth I really like it LOL
I bought the moon and sun many years ago and took a picture of it for this weeks challenge. I added the backgrounds from last years photos'
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
4
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w8
Barb
ace
Very creative, Christine!
February 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
February 20th, 2025
