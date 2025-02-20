Previous
Together we light the world by 365projectorgchristine
170 / 365

Together we light the world

Challenge Week 8 -Sun or the Moon
For what it's worth I really like it LOL
I bought the moon and sun many years ago and took a picture of it for this weeks challenge. I added the backgrounds from last years photos'
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very creative, Christine!
February 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact