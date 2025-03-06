Sign up
Resilient
"Succulents are often associated with tenacity, resilience, and endurance due to their ability to thrive in harsh environments with minimal care. This makes them a perfect metaphor for a strong and enduring relationship"
6th March 2025
Tags
rainbow2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured and created
March 6th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 6th, 2025
