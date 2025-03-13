Previous
Palisades Tahoe ski resort by 365projectorgchristine
Palisades Tahoe ski resort

The 1960 Winter Games hosted athletes from 30 nations, competing in four sports and 27 events. Biathlon and women's speed skating made their Olympic debuts. Bobsled was not on the Winter Olympic program for the only time; the organizers had decided the events did not warrant the cost of building a bobsled venue after a poll indicated that only nine countries were planning to participate. These Olympics became the first to be televised live, making them accessible to millions of viewers in real time, and introduced multiple technological innovations, including instant replay.
13th March 2025

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 13th, 2025  
