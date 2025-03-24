Previous
Back to reality by 365projectorgchristine
202 / 365

Back to reality

Repairing - no I'd say complete rebuild of our deck
24th March 2025

@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, interesting.
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’ll be a fun challenge…
March 24th, 2025  
Vanessa ace
We will need to see the finished project!
March 24th, 2025  
