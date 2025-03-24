Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Back to reality
Repairing - no I'd say complete rebuild of our deck
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1859
photos
136
followers
132
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
200
491
201
492
473
202
474
493
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
15th March 2025 3:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rainbow2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, interesting.
March 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’ll be a fun challenge…
March 24th, 2025
Vanessa
ace
We will need to see the finished project!
March 24th, 2025
