203 / 365
Lizard Brain
"lizard brain" is a term used to describe the reptilian part of the brain, which is responsible for basic instincts and emotions.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
rainbow2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
March 25th, 2025
