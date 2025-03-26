Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Seeing heaven
"To see a world in a grain of sand and a heaven in a wildflower." – William Blake
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
6
4
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
1865
photos
137
followers
133
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
474
493
475
494
203
204
495
476
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2025 2:13pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rainbow2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
March 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Love the framing… beautiful photo
March 26th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the quote! Love this pretty flower!
March 26th, 2025
*lynn
ace
so pretty, wonderful light
March 26th, 2025
