205 / 365
Building a home
"Birds' nests are the symbol of the parenting of burgeoning life, physical proof that at one time, in that place, that nest, a life, an offspring, had received devoted care and protection."
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
rainbow2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
I can only echo
@ziggy77
Lovely capture!
March 27th, 2025
Paul J
ace
A wonderful photo.
March 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
March 27th, 2025
