207 / 365
Purple means "I will trust and love you for a long time."
The sight of a blue jay is often considered auspicious, symbolizing protection, understanding, and spiritual direction.
29th March 2025
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
rainbow2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Neat looking purple image.
March 29th, 2025
Barb
Pretty purple!
March 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
i like it
March 29th, 2025
Lisa Brown
lovely
March 29th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
March 29th, 2025
