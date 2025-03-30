Previous
Wisdom in old-looking hands by 365projectorgchristine
208 / 365

Wisdom in old-looking hands

As a young child I remember asking my grandmother what was wrong with her hands, she answered saying its just old age, yours will look like this too when you are old.
She was right i now have her hands.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely! I'm beginning to relate! 😊
March 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A really lovely photo… how lucky we are! 😊
I guess all I can say is … Me too.

March 30th, 2025  
