Previous
208 / 365
Wisdom in old-looking hands
As a young child I remember asking my grandmother what was wrong with her hands, she answered saying its just old age, yours will look like this too when you are old.
She was right i now have her hands.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
rainbow2025
Barb
ace
Lovely! I'm beginning to relate! 😊
March 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A really lovely photo… how lucky we are! 😊
I guess all I can say is … Me too.
March 30th, 2025
