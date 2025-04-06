Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
May Ukrainian be blessed with new life
What do the Ukrainian Easter eggs mean?
The egg itself represents rebirth and new life, and each pattern on a pysanka is deeply symbolic.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1898
photos
144
followers
137
following
365 Year 3
iPhone 7 Plus
4th April 2025 12:24pm
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Diana
ace
I cannot agree more 🙏🏼
April 6th, 2025
