217 / 365
Oh to be a flower
Single subject challenge
"Traditional Ukrainian eggs (also known as pysanky) were decorated with symbols that carried meaning and good wishes.
Flowers: wisdom, beauty, and elegance
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
4
1
365 Year 3
NIKON D3400
7th April 2025 6:22am
30-shots2025
christine 30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful
April 8th, 2025
