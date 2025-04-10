Sign up
219 / 365
Next a new color
Single subject challenge
As you can see I continued with a new dye. I left it in the dye for 20 minutes took it out waited a minute and then blotted it dry and left it to dry.
Today I will wax(draw) a little more.
10th April 2025
365 Year 3
