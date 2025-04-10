Previous
Next a new color by 365projectorgchristine
219 / 365

Next a new color

Single subject challenge
As you can see I continued with a new dye. I left it in the dye for 20 minutes took it out waited a minute and then blotted it dry and left it to dry.
Today I will wax(draw) a little more.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact