Previous
222 / 365
Here's one for you Grandma
Our youngest grandchild at the age of 6 made his first Ukrainian Easter egg, he asked what do I do I said first practice drawing lines, so he did.
He's now 8
Single subject challenge
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
2
Embed Code
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1919
photos
143
followers
138
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
9th April 2025 4:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
April 13th, 2025
Dave
ace
Very creative and beautiful
April 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So cute
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
How sweet!
April 13th, 2025
