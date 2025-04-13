Previous
Here's one for you Grandma by 365projectorgchristine
222 / 365

Here's one for you Grandma

Our youngest grandchild at the age of 6 made his first Ukrainian Easter egg, he asked what do I do I said first practice drawing lines, so he did.
He's now 8
Single subject challenge
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice
April 13th, 2025  
Dave ace
Very creative and beautiful
April 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
So cute
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
How sweet!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact