225 / 365
A child's imagination - made my by 10 year old granddaughter
"The world is but a canvas to our imagination,"
Single subject challenge
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1928
photos
143
followers
140
following
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
15th April 2025 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Dave
ace
Very creative
April 16th, 2025
