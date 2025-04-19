Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
The egg of confusion
The saddest day was filled with confusion
I took this photo while visiting the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ Ministries, we are a nonprofit organization located off of Interstate 40 Exit 112, County Rd 2 in Groom, Texas.
https://crossministries.net/
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1935
photos
144
followers
141
following
62% complete
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
516
498
517
226
227
499
518
228
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th April 2025 6:45am
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Diana
ace
I love the light on the egg, but this image saddens me no end.
April 19th, 2025
