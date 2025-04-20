Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
OH Happy Day
Happy Easter to all of you and your families
My Easter Egg for this year:
The curls on the side symbolize eternity, the triangles symbolize the Holy trinity, and the fish represents Jesus Christ and His followers
Single subject challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJohGa66FJM&list=PLUezn8pSvZX3ag4GanKxX2i0VxF4dvh_M&index=27
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
4
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
1940
photos
144
followers
141
following
62% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
18th April 2025 3:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Dorothy
ace
HAPPY HAPPY EASTER TO YOU AND FAMILY.
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful image and gorgeous special Easter egg… enjoy and have fun.
April 20th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Happy Easter, Christine! Lovely shot for the day!
April 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute. Happy Easter, Christine.
April 20th, 2025
