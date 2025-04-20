Previous
OH Happy Day by 365projectorgchristine
229 / 365

OH Happy Day

Happy Easter to all of you and your families
My Easter Egg for this year:
The curls on the side symbolize eternity, the triangles symbolize the Holy trinity, and the fish represents Jesus Christ and His followers
Single subject challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJohGa66FJM&list=PLUezn8pSvZX3ag4GanKxX2i0VxF4dvh_M&index=27
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
HAPPY HAPPY EASTER TO YOU AND FAMILY.
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful image and gorgeous special Easter egg… enjoy and have fun.
April 20th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Happy Easter, Christine! Lovely shot for the day!
April 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. Happy Easter, Christine.
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact