230 / 365
In the making
A wonderrful Easter Day of remembering and celebrating
Single subject challenge
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1943
photos
144
followers
141
following
63% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking collage.
April 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid shots and collage.
April 21st, 2025
