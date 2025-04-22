Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
For his mother
My husband made the egg for his mother 44 years ago while he was in college.
Single subject challenge
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1946
photos
144
followers
141
following
63% complete
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
520
229
230
502
521
503
522
231
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
21st April 2025 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Linda Godwin
What a beautiful keepsake!!
April 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
April 22nd, 2025
