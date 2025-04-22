Previous
For his mother by 365projectorgchristine
231 / 365

For his mother

My husband made the egg for his mother 44 years ago while he was in college.

Single subject challenge
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
What a beautiful keepsake!!
April 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact