My little artist by 365projectorgchristine
232 / 365

My little artist

The front of the egg says "I love Gma" thats me and the back is a plane. He so enjoy his day he is now 8 years old
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
How precious and so well done!
April 23rd, 2025  
@marlboromaam Thank you
April 23rd, 2025  
