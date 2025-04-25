Previous
"Living like a flower in an egg" by 365projectorgchristine
234 / 365

"Living like a flower in an egg"

Single subject challenge
"The phrase "living like a flower in an egg" is an Icelandic saying that translates to a state of blissful, carefree existence. It suggests a life of comfort and ease, like a yolk protected within an eggshell."
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous egg beautifully presented.
April 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty photo! Fascinating info!
April 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful sentiment with your beautiful egg.
April 25th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Very creative presentation of your lovely egg
April 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact