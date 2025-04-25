Sign up
"Living like a flower in an egg"
Single subject challenge
"The phrase "living like a flower in an egg" is an Icelandic saying that translates to a state of blissful, carefree existence. It suggests a life of comfort and ease, like a yolk protected within an eggshell."
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1955
photos
144
followers
141
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th April 2025 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous egg beautifully presented.
April 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty photo! Fascinating info!
April 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sentiment with your beautiful egg.
April 25th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Very creative presentation of your lovely egg
April 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
April 25th, 2025
