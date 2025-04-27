Sign up
236 / 365
"Truth is above all" my youngest grandson made this egg
Single subject challenge
Blue symbolizes - Sky, air, good health, and truth.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1961
photos
144
followers
141
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
506
525
235
507
526
236
508
527
Tags
30-shots2025
,
christine 30-shots2025
