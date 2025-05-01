My dream came to life

My husband and I were married 25 years ago today. It's been the most loving life I've ever had.

AI designed this photo for our married and for the dreamscape challenge. I added the sign and our marrage photo.

We were married in Kuai at Fern Grotto.

"A blessing in the native Hawaiian language… The sharing and renewing of vows… The exchanging of rings…

Board your private boat at the Wailua Marina and glide upstream on the waters of the Wailua River. Listen to romantic Hawaiian melodies performed by our local musician as you cruise along the serene river valley that was once home to the Ali’i, Kauai’s Royal Family. At the boat landing, photo opportunities abound as you stroll through the jungle forest on your way to Nature’s verdant cathedral known as the Fern Grotto. It’s here, amidst the continual flow of a small waterfall that you shall share your love with one another, culminating with a tender rendition of the “Hawaiian Wedding Song.”