Still so much more

The Right Stuff Movie Inspiration challenge

ChatGPT created the background and I added the rest from photo's I'd taken. Note Ham Astrochimp

"The Right Stuff" is a phrase popularized by Tom Wolfe's book and subsequent film adaptation, referring to the qualities of courage, daring, and exceptional skill that define astronauts and test pilots. Some key sayings related to "the right stuff" include the opening lines about the sound barrier, Chuck Yeager's famous lines about "Beeman's" and his view of the astronauts as more than just monkeys, and the idea that the only measure of success is "the right stuff,"