248 / 365
My first movie I saw was Bambi and I've never forgotton
For Movie Inspiration challenge and text2image-10
I asked craiyon for springtime and forest along with a waterfall and stream. I added the animals and birds from photo's I'd previously taken.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
text2image-10
,
52wc-2025-w19
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it. It does make me think of Bambi.
May 9th, 2025
