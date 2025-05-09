Previous
My first movie I saw was Bambi and I've never forgotton by 365projectorgchristine
248 / 365

My first movie I saw was Bambi and I've never forgotton

For Movie Inspiration challenge and text2image-10
I asked craiyon for springtime and forest along with a waterfall and stream. I added the animals and birds from photo's I'd previously taken.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it. It does make me think of Bambi.
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact