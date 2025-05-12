Previous
"Have courage and be kind" by 365projectorgchristine
251 / 365

"Have courage and be kind"

For Movie Inspiration challenge-Thank you for your visits and comments.

I ask craiyon AI for a Cinderlla carriage and then asked for a young lady and I put them together. The poppy fields, sky and castle are photo's I've taken I used them to replace what AI had.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good one
May 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact