251 / 365
"Have courage and be kind"
For Movie Inspiration challenge-Thank you for your visits and comments.
I ask craiyon AI for a Cinderlla carriage and then asked for a young lady and I put them together. The poppy fields, sky and castle are photo's I've taken I used them to replace what AI had.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
May 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
May 12th, 2025
