Lion King

For Movie Inspiration challenge-AI generated Aminals etc I added from my African safari trip

"Hakuna Matata" (Swahili for "no worries") is perhaps the most iconic saying from "The Lion King," used to encourage Simba to embrace a carefree lifestyle and not dwell on past troubles. Another important saying is "Remember who you are," urging Simba to reconnect with his destiny as a king and his heritage. Mufasa's wisdom, such as "Look inside yourself, Simba," also provides guidance and encouragement.