Lion King by 365projectorgchristine
252 / 365

Lion King

For Movie Inspiration challenge-AI generated Aminals etc I added from my African safari trip Thank you for your visits and comments.
"Hakuna Matata" (Swahili for "no worries") is perhaps the most iconic saying from "The Lion King," used to encourage Simba to embrace a carefree lifestyle and not dwell on past troubles. Another important saying is "Remember who you are," urging Simba to reconnect with his destiny as a king and his heritage. Mufasa's wisdom, such as "Look inside yourself, Simba," also provides guidance and encouragement.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details

