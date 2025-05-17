Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Overcame my fears
Week 20 (14 May - 20 May) Adventures
Your inspiration this week comes from an exciting, unusual, or sometimes dangerous activity, trip, or experience.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2030
photos
147
followers
146
following
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w20
Diana
ace
What an amazing woman you are Christine, congratulations! You sure know how to make the most of life.
May 17th, 2025
Paul J
ace
You are quite the adventurer.
May 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous collage! Congratulations on this achievement!
May 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Congratulations! That is quite the accomplishment.
May 17th, 2025
