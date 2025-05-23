Unbelievable trust

Previous
These are photo's of my brother and his daughter on a family camping trip. Neither they nor I photoshoped the bird with eating out of his daughter's hand. I thought this was so awesome.
Lin ace
Awesome capture!!!
May 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
May 23rd, 2025  
