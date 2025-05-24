Previous
Behind every closed door lies a world of potential by 365projectorgchristine
263 / 365

Behind every closed door lies a world of potential

Week 21 (21 May- 27 May) Doors
The background is an ocean photo I took 3 years ago and the door is a photo of my front door. I created this in Photoshop Elements.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Yes! I agree… lovely photo makes me think…positively of course
May 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful creation, I love the ocean.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact