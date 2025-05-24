Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Behind every closed door lies a world of potential
Week 21 (21 May- 27 May) Doors
The background is an ocean photo I took 3 years ago and the door is a photo of my front door. I created this in Photoshop Elements.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th September 2020 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine 52 wk 2025
,
52wc-2025-w21
Beverley
ace
Yes! I agree… lovely photo makes me think…positively of course
May 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful creation, I love the ocean.
May 24th, 2025
