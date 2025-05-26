Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
In our hearts
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die," by Thomas Campbell.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
365 Year 3
iPhone 14 Plus
25th May 2025 1:57pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful half and half shot.
May 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very lovely half and half!
May 26th, 2025
