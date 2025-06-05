Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
275 / 365
Photography is an act of love
Artist Challenge - Georgia T. O'Keeffe I created this -no help from AI
Georgia T. O'Keeffe “My painting is what I have to give back to the world for what the world gives to me."
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2087
photos
148
followers
147
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Latest from all albums
564
273
274
546
565
547
566
275
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
31st May 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-okeeffe2
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
June 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
June 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close