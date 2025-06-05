Previous
Photography is an act of love by 365projectorgchristine
275 / 365

Photography is an act of love

Artist Challenge - Georgia T. O'Keeffe I created this -no help from AI
Georgia T. O'Keeffe “My painting is what I have to give back to the world for what the world gives to me."
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning…
June 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
June 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact