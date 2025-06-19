Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
"Bokeh often emphasize the beauty and artistic nature of blurred effect in images"
"challenge for text2image-11 words bokeh and candles with words of our own. I added mushrooms.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
276
277
549
568
278
279
550
569
Tags
text2image-11
Liz Milne
ace
This is very pretty.
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very clever… beautiful
June 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Interesting word choice- lovely result!
June 19th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
This is so beautiful!
June 19th, 2025
