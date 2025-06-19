Previous
"Bokeh often emphasize the beauty and artistic nature of blurred effect in images" by 365projectorgchristine
279 / 365

"Bokeh often emphasize the beauty and artistic nature of blurred effect in images"

"challenge for text2image-11 words bokeh and candles with words of our own. I added mushrooms.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
This is very pretty.
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very clever… beautiful
June 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Interesting word choice- lovely result!
June 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
This is so beautiful!
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact