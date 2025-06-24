Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
"To create one's world in any of the arts takes courage,"
Artist Challenge - Georgia T. O'Keeffe
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th June 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
,
ac-okeeffe2
Wylie
ace
This is a flower? Interesting edit
June 24th, 2025
