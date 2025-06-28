Previous
No Mom, Really I saw the animals! by 365projectorgchristine
288 / 365

No Mom, Really I saw the animals!

The little boy holding his kitty is my son - today he turns 50

For the WWYD Challenge.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Paul J ace
Super composition! Also, Happy Birthday to your son!
June 28th, 2025  
