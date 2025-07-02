The Colorado River

"The Colorado River originates in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, specifically at La Poudre Pass Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. It flows southwest through the Colorado Plateau, including the Grand Canyon, and eventually reaches Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border. From there, it turns south, forming the border between Arizona and California before entering Mexico. The river's end is near the Gulf of California, though it rarely reaches the ocean due to water diversions for irrigation and other uses."