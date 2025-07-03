Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Just around the bend
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
6
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2141
photos
146
followers
146
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
562
581
292
563
582
293
564
583
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th June 2025 10:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trip to mich.
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
July 3rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
such a familiar sight. I hate tunnels.
July 3rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot we use one almost every time we go out.
July 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
I love this one fav
July 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a cool capture, I feel as if I am there!
July 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great capture… on the move
July 3rd, 2025
