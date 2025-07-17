Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
307 / 365
On the square
Kazimir Malevich Suprematist movement. He saw "The square" as a "living, regal infant"
No help from AI
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2185
photos
146
followers
146
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Latest from all albums
576
595
306
577
596
307
578
597
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th July 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract memories
,
cschallenges
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close