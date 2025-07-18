Sign up
308 / 365
Liberation
Kazimir Malevich often discussed the liberation of art from the constraints of the objective world and the pursuit of pure feeling and non-objective forms
I asked AI to make yesterday's interesting
https://365project.org/365projectorgchristine/365-year-3/2025-07-17
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2188
photos
146
followers
146
following
84% complete
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Tags
abstract memories
,
cschallenges
Babs
ace
Love it fav
July 18th, 2025
