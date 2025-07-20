Sign up
Retired engineer
While we were on the road the wheel bearing went out on the left side of the RV so when we arrived my husband decided he should replace the right side as well. He is so handy and I am so lucky.
20th July 2025
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Mags
ace
Great capture of the man in action and such a blessing that he can do this kind of work.
July 20th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture of your handy husband.
We are not so handy but we have a AAA membership ☺️
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@corinnec
we do too and have had to use tem a few times ha ha
July 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture of man at work.
July 20th, 2025
We are not so handy but we have a AAA membership ☺️