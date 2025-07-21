Previous
And then there is peace by 365projectorgchristine
311 / 365

And then there is peace

craiyon prompt: Labyrinth,Threshold I added the the doves, deer, lion, lamb and children.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Mags ace
Now it just needs a David Bowie song. =)
July 21st, 2025  
