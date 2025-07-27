Previous
"Temple of God was opened" by 365projectorgchristine
317 / 365

"Temple of God was opened"

ChatGPT prompt:
Then God’s Golden temple in heaven was opened, and within his temple was seen the spirit of God and the ark of his covenant. And there came flashes of lightning....
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Amazing looking.
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 27th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact