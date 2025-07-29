Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
"Always take the scenic route"
What would you do challegne
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
6
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2221
photos
147
followers
146
following
87% complete
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
317
588
318
589
608
319
590
609
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 3
cschallenges
,
wwyd-240
Mags
ace
Fabulous edit!
July 29th, 2025
Lin
ace
This is awesome!
July 29th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful edit
July 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous sun shine day!
July 29th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Looking good! Thanks for joining the challenge.
July 29th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful effect on a sunny day.
July 29th, 2025
