Yeah we have rain by 365projectorgchristine
324 / 365

Yeah we have rain

Living here in California I am always thankful for rain
AI and I had a little fun today - I added the northern light show photo I had taken last year
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Mags ace
A great day for slieeping in. =)
November 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh I love it - such a wonderful image , and yes we have rain too .
November 14th, 2025  
