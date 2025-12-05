Previous
A special night with our Grandson by 365projectorgchristine
325 / 365

A special night with our Grandson

I combined two photo's together to make this,
Our grandson is singing a closing solo.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So special. Fav
December 6th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Glorious
December 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...well done.
December 6th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful composite. Well done.
December 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very well done composite!
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact