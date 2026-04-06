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My Very Sad Kitchen by 365projectorgchristine
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My Very Sad Kitchen

Today they come to tear off my Grante counters
10 day into the future they come with a new grante counter
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
A great before shot! I'll be doing the same soon.
April 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
I am sure the wait will be worth it and your kitchen will be happy again ;-)
April 6th, 2026  
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