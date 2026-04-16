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Still in a mess-Patience is a virtue LOL by 365projectorgchristine
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Still in a mess-Patience is a virtue LOL

Today is the 10 day waiting and yesterday was notified there a delay. So glad my childen are grown.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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