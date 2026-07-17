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My first birthday and favorite photo of myself
Another trip around the sun, and I am incredibly grateful for the journey
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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365 Year 3
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love affair with life
Beverley
ace
beautiful...
July 17th, 2026
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