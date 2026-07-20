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Happy Birthday Dad by 365projectorgchristine
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Happy Birthday Dad

This photo was taken 26 years ago and my father is no longer alive here on earth, but still alive in my heart
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet picture.
July 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
A wonderful photo and memory, you look so happy.
July 20th, 2026  
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