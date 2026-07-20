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Happy Birthday Dad
This photo was taken 26 years ago and my father is no longer alive here on earth, but still alive in my heart
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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365 Year 3
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family memories
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a sweet picture.
July 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
A wonderful photo and memory, you look so happy.
July 20th, 2026
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