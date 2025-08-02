Previous
"Embracing the calmness of the lake" by 365projectorgchristine
"Embracing the calmness of the lake"

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Diana
such a peaceful scene for this lovely family outing.
August 2nd, 2025  
Aly Clark
Calming serenity
August 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Delightful
August 2nd, 2025  
