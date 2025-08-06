Sign up
6 / 365
A still mind
When the mind is still, the beauty of the Self is seen reflected in it."
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
12th July 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic point of view. It looks very large.
August 6th, 2025
