Previous
A still mind by 365projectorgchristine
6 / 365

A still mind

When the mind is still, the beauty of the Self is seen reflected in it."
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fantastic point of view. It looks very large.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact